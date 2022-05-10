Chamber lauds Leadership Anderson County grads

(Anderson County Chamber of Commerce) The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the graduation of the Leadership Anderson County Class of 2022 on May 10, 2022. This group of leaders from around the county has experienced a monthly program day since their orientation in July of 2021.

The class had a well-rounded view of Anderson County from many aspects. For Arts & Tourism Day the class visited Windrock Park, Oak Ridge Rowing, Appalachian Arts & Crafts Center, and Norris Dam State Park. On Heritage & Culture Day the class was able to experience the key points of each municipality in the county including Oliver Springs Historical Society, Oak Ridge Historical Museum, Coal Creek Miners Museum, Museum of Appalachia, and the Green McAdoo Cultural Center with storytelling from their respective historians.

Local Government Day allowed the class to see the fundamentals of what County Officials, City Officials, First Responders, and Law Enforcement endure daily. It was a definite eye-opener when entering the inside of a smoke-filled room used for training, the back of an ambulance that could save lives, or the inside of the county detention facility and how it works.

Some other topics include Technology, Manufacturing, Economic Development, Education, Media, Agriculture, and State Government. These days included expert speakers, open question panels, site visits, and plant tours. The class experienced Government at the State level in Nashville along with legislative mock sessions, touring the Tennessee State Museum, Capitol Tour, and being recognized by Lt. Governor Randy McNally in a Senate Session and a photo with Governor Bill Lee.

For more information about how to participate in this elite group of professionals please contact Marsha Stapleton at Marsha@andersoncountychamber.org. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2022. The upcoming class will begin in September and run through April 2023.