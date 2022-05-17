CCSO, LDP raid alleged dealer’s home

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that its SWAT team, along with members of the LaFollette Police Department, executed a search warrant Friday at a home on South 27th Street.

According to a CCSO release, the home is the residence of Derick Byrge, who was described as a “local drug dealer with a long criminal history.”

Officers entered the home, finding Byrge in a bedroom and taking him into custody without incident. According to the release, as they searched the home, officers found scales, needles and small plastic baggies commonly used in the drug trade. Officers then say they located a padlocked closet at the back of the bedroom where Byrge was found that contained an undisclosed amount of meth and over $2000 in cash. Investigators say that the cash included “several pieces of currency” that had been marked by the CCSO and had been used in undercover narcotics purchases.

Byrge was transported to the Campbell County Jail, and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.