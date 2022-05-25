CCSO arrests one following drug investigation

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman was arrested after detectives executed a search warrant at a home in LaFollette on Friday.

In a release, the CCSO says that the warrant was obtained following an investigation into alleged drug sales at the home of a woman identified as Amanda Kay Parker on Beals Lane.  The investigation, which began after neighborhood complaints, included what the CCSO called “several undercover controlled drug purchases” from Parker.

Investigators say that on Friday, when they arrived, Parker had been sitting on a swing in her front yard with a “pill bottle of Suboxone” in her lap.

Parker was arrested on drug charges and taken to the Campbell County Jail without further incident.

