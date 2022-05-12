CBA: Vacation Bible Schools are just around the corner

As parents make their summer schedules and look for fun, safe things for their kids to do in addition to the usual activities like swimming, going on vacation, and playing outside, the churches of the Clinton Baptist Association have announced their Vacation Bible School Schedules for 2022.
The Clinton Baptist Association (CBA) is comprised of Baptist churches from all corners of Anderson County and even a few outside the county.
The list provided to us here at WYSH is as follows:
May 31-June 3 Blessed Hope, Knoxville
June 5-9 Second, Clinton
June 5-9 Clinch River, Rocky Top
June 5-9 Calvary, Oak Ridge
June 6-10 Main Street, Rocky Top
Pine Hill, Rocky Top
June 11-17 Calvary, Heiskell
June 13-17 First Baptist, Clinton
June 20-24 First Baptist, Andersonville
Woodland Park, Oak Ridge
Edgemoor, Claxton
Black Oak, Clinton
July 8 South Clinton
July 9 South Clinton
July 10 Central, Oak Ridge (Kickoff)
July 11-15 Central, Oak Ridge
Norris First Baptist
July 17-22 Riverview, Claxton
For more information and VBS times, as well as general information about the CBA and what it does with and for area churches, you are invited to check out the Clinton Baptist Association website at www.clintonbaptists.org.