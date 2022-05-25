Cassie Carol Smith, age 77 of Powell, formerly of Campbell County

Obituaries

Cassie Carol Smith, age 77, formerly of Campbell County, TN, passed away at her home in Powell, TN on Monday, May 23rd, 2022. Cassie was a member of Fair Havens Baptist Church, she loved the Lord and enjoyed listening to old-time gospel music. She was a loving wife for 57 years who took excellent care of her children and grandchildren. In her free time, she liked to ride across the Blueridge Parkway, and she enjoyed finding old trees and the stories they held.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Nellie Branch, and her brother, Wayne Branch.

Cassie is survived by her son Eddie Smith (Carla) of Powell, TN; daughter, Peggie Hunley (David) of Jacksboro, TN; brother, Edward Branch of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Hunley, James Hunley, and Jake Smith. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her hairdresser, Teresa, and Rev. Kemp Wynn.

The family will gather at Fair Havens Baptist Church in Powell, TN on Sunday, May 29th, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate Cassie’s life.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

