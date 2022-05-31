Photos Submitted Briceville Volunteer Fire Department recently hosted the ground-breaking ceremony for its new fire hall. The event was attended by many local officials as well as residents of the community.

Briceville VFD celebrates groundbreaking on new fire hall

Jim Harris

(Submitted, AC Mayor’s Office)  Members of the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department recently broke ground for the construction of a new fire hall. The official ground-breaking ceremony was held May 12, at the site of the new fire station, 1916 Briceville Highway. 

Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan attended the ceremony. In addition, County Commissioners Tim Isbel, Shain Vowell, and Jerry Creasey, County Mayor Terry Frank, Anderson County Emergency Management Director Steve Payne, Rescue Squad Chief Terry Allen, EMS Director Nathan Sweet, Sheriff Russell Barker, and many other fire chiefs/agencies, joined the fire department members and community residents for the event. 

The ceremony included recognition of architect Greg Campbell, executive vice president of Design Innovation Architects Inc., for his role in the project, as well as the main contractor, Duane Braden. 

“They’ve been spreading gravel and getting ready for concrete,” Chief Jamie Brewster said two weeks after the ground-breaking ceremony. “After the concrete is done, the contractor has said they’ll have the building done in four to eight weeks. We’re just really excited about it,” Brewster said. 

At the ground-breaking ceremony, Mayor Frank congratulated the fire department—and gave special thanks to the Anderson County Commission for help in funding the project, as well as Lt. Governor McNally and Rep. Ragan’s support. She also gave hearty thanks to many past and present leaders in USDA Rural Development for all their help in securing a loan for the department, as well as grant funding. 

The Briceville Volunteer Fire Department has 14 firefighters, two junior firefighters, seven women’s auxiliary members, and a nine-member board of directors. The department was founded by eight members in 1978.

