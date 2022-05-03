Briceville VFD announces fire hall groundbreaking

Officials with the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) have announced that they will hold a special groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of their long-awaited and eagerly-anticipated new fire hall. In a release through the County Mayor’s Office, BVFD Chief Jamie Brewster says that the ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 12th at 6 pm at the site of the new fire station, 1916 Briceville Highway.

Brewster announced the delivery of materials on social media last week.

According to the release, Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan have been invited to attend the ceremony, and officials say that other local leaders and members of the public are invited to attend as well.

“We’re excited and very thankful we’re finally to the point we can begin construction,” Brewster said.

As the release details, it has taken some doing on the part of several individuals and groups to bring this project to near-fruition. In the fall of 2019, the BVFD received a USDA Rural Development Grant in the amount of $80,700 and a low-interest loan for $74,200, which along with the county’s $30,000 local match, was to be used to build a new fire station.

However, the pandemic led to numerous delays due to cost increases and supply chain issues, and ultimately, what county officials called a scaling back of the plans. Even with the changes, a shortfall still existed, and in June of 2021, several members of the fire department attended the Anderson County Budget Committee meeting to outline, and show their support for, a request for the County Commission to help fill the $75,000 funding gap.

As part of the proposal, the BVFD agreed to reduce its annual appropriation of $27,500 from the county to $5000 for each of the next 15 years. Each county fire agency receives that appropriation each year during the budget process. As the release points out, “not only did the Budget Committee approve the request, but there was a unanimous vote from [the] County Commission to get this project over the finish line.”