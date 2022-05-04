Brenda Sue West, age 75 of Coalfield

Brenda Sue West, age 75 of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Brenda enjoyed working on her flowers and had some beautiful and unique iris’. She also was an avid photographer and took pictures of family gatherings. She once entered a photo into a photo contest and was thrilled when she won second place. She received a certificate of Outstanding Achievement in photography from the Library of Congress and her photo was printed in a book and given to her. She also enjoyed scrapbooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Gary West; mother, Martha K. Seiber; father, Lee Seiber; brothers, Robert Leon Seiber, Clarence Everette Seiber, Larry Seiber, and Gary Seiber; sister, Bobbie Jo Phillips.

Survivors include her sisters, Lisa Lively and husband Fred, and Linda Lively; brothers, Eddie Seiber and wife Angie, Lester Seiber, and Hubert Seiber; also by extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Service will begin at 7 pm. A  private graveside service will be held at Western/Estes Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the West family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

