BBB-TV: Telethon to stretch into second weekend

This weekend will be the second weekend of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church’s annual Print Ministry telethon.

Each year, Pastor Garvin Walls, H.B. Carney, and pastors from around the area sit in and try to raise money for the Print Shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church. The goal is to raise enough money to fund the print shop for one year.

At the print shop, they print Bibles that are sent to missionaries and others in various countries around the world to help spread the word of God.

The second weekend of the annual Telethon will air on Channel 12 this Friday, May 27th, from 6 to 10 pm and again on Saturday, May 28th, from 8 am to 12 pm.

You can watch the annual Print Ministry Telethon on Channel 12 or online at bbbtv12.com.

Last year, $198,949 was raised through donations from viewers like you during the three-day event.

Any amount will help.

Since the program began, they have printed over 10 million scriptures in 15 different languages in the Print Shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist.