Audrey Mae Cawood Van Pelt, 91, Clinton, Devoted Wife, Mother, & Beloved Aunt died peacefully Friday, April 29 at NHC in Farragut. 
The youngest of four daughters of Joe Wheeler Cawood and Dora Ellen Shell, Audrey was born October 2, 1930, in Evarts, KY.  She graduated from Evarts High School, Evarts, KY, and attended the University of Kentucky for two years before marrying her high school sweetheart, William (Bill) Ray Van Pelt beginning a love story that lasted over 71 years.  They moved to the Clinton area in 1958.  She devoted the rest of her life to being a homemaker, loving wife, and mother. 
She was a faithful member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN for over 63 years. She was part of the Mary Marthas Women’s Circle, enjoyed playing bridge, and enjoyed shopping – especially yard sales.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters Evelyn “Ebb” Sallie Cawood (J.D.) Housley, Jean Jacqulion “Jackie” Cawood (Wilbur) Adams, and Pauline “Polly” Mayree Cawood (Dennis) Ball.  She is survived by her husband Bill, son William Brett (Lexie) Van Pelt and granddaughter Haley Elise Van Pelt, Knoxville, TN; daughter Amy Cawood Van Pelt (Gina Ruffner) and family, Columbus, OH; and nieces & nephews Kim Karen Housley (Bill) Pate & Elijah David Pate, Ft. Pierce, FL.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Memorial United Methodist Church in Clinton, TN.  The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 PM before the service.  Burial will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Oak Ridge, TN following the funeral service.  www.holleygamble.com

