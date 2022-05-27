Anderson convenience centers closed on Memorial Day

All Anderson County convenience centers will be closed for Memorial Day on May 30. Previously, officials had said that all of the county’s convenience centers would be open on Memorial Day.

Additionally, the Anderson County Courthouse and other county government offices also will be closed for Memorial Day.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 am Monday on the front lawn of the Courthouse in Clinton.

We do want to remind you that the new Wolf Valley Convenience Center, located at 2025 East Wolf Valley Road, is scheduled to open on June 1, 2022.

In preparation for the opening of the new facility, the existing facility at 1505 Clinton Highway will be closed to the public on May 31, so that equipment from that location can be removed and set up at the new site.

Residents can still drop off their household trash today and tomorrow (5/27 & 28) at the current trash collection site, or utilize another location such as the Glen Alpine Convenience Center, located off Norris Freeway, or the Marlow Convenience Center, located off Oliver Springs Highway. Hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.