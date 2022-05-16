Anderson Commission meets Monday at 6:30

The Anderson County Commission will meet this evening (Monday, May 16th) at 6:30 pm in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton for its regular monthly session.

The Commission will honor the Clinton High School boys’ basketball team with a proclamation recognizing their outstanding 2021-22 campaign that ended with a trip to the state tournament in Murfreesboro.  In addition to the team honor, the resolution also recognizes several players for their individual accomplishments and awards from this past season.

Among the items on the agenda is a recommendation from the Operations Committee that the County Mayor be authorized to hire a veterinary director at the Anderson County Animal Shelter, and to install security cameras inside the facility.  Commissioner Robert McKamey, who made the proposal, says that the veterinary director would serve much the same purpose as the medical director of the EMS, in this case making sure that all the animals that come into the shelter are taken care of properly. 

These actions are in response to a social media post from April 21st that accused Animal Control Director Brian Porter of euthanizing animals illegally and in violation of county policy.  The accusations also included a lack of financial transparency and a perceived unwillingness to work with organizations seeking to place adoptable animals into good homes. 

Several concerned citizens addressed the Operations Committee last week, alleging policy violations including manipulation of the state-mandated three-day hold for stray animals that are brought into the Shelter to free up space in the 12-kennel facility. 

