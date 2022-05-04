Aileen I. Lawson, age 88, of Kingston

Aileen I. Lawson, age 88, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home.  She was born February 19, 1934, in Loudon County and was a faithful member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston.  She loved the Lord and served him by setting a Christian example to all those she came in contact with.  Aileen enjoyed working in her flowers & yard as long as her health permitted.  She also loved her cats, Bonnie & Clyde.  Preceded in death by her parents, Hugh & Mary Tinnell Arden; brothers, Herbert Arden, Douglas Arden, Jenny Arden, and Billy Arden; sister, Margaret Arden. 

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 68 years            Austin (Gene) Lawson of Kingston

Son & Daughter-in-law                    Darrell & Vickie Lawson of Kingston                                   

Daughter & Son-in-law                    Venita & David Dowker of Kingston

Grandchildren                                   Brooke Frost & husband, Aaron of Harriman

                                                Brent Lawson & wife, Kaytee of West Palm Beach, FL

                                                Johnathan Quiett & wife, Ashley of Kingston

                                                David Dowker & wife, Courtney of Crossville

Great-Grandchildren                       Taylor Frost, Mason Lawson, Courtney Randle,

Ashlynn Miller, Aidan Miller,

Macayla Cline & husband, Layden

Preston Quiett

Great-great-granddaughter Hadley Jo Randle

Brothers                                             Johnny Arden & wife, Lisa of Kingston

                                                Charles Arden & wife, Virginia of Eatonville, WA

                                                Lonnie Arden of Harriman

Sisters-in-law                         Elizabeth Arden of Hahira, GA

Mona Arden of Cottontown

Brother-in-law                                   Bruce Lawson & wife, Kim of Oliver Springs

Special Aunt who was more like a sister, Nancy (Booty) Martin of Loudon

The family will receive friends from 11:00 – 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 12:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating.  Interment will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

