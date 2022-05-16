Adam Zane Ridings, age 41

Obituaries

Adam Zane Ridings, age 41, passed away on Sunday, May 8th, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Adam was born on August 28th, 1980, in the small town of Clinton, Tennessee. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1998 where he played baseball and tennis. After high school, he took a few years off to travel to New York where he developed his love for movie production. When he moved back home, he attended Pellissippi State Community College. He graduated in May 2021 with an Associates of Applied Science degree in Media Technologies/ Video Production Technology and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Adam was the son of Jim and Anna Ridings and the brother of Kelley Ridings Adkins (David) of Clinton. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He is survived by his mother and father, sister, his niece Kayla Prosise (Jamie), his nephew Quenton Johnson, his aunt Donna Gross (Jeff) and cousin Shai Simpson. He will be greatly missed.

There will be no services at this time. www.holleygamble.com

