ACSO arrests Knox man after alleged robbery

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says that a Knox County man was arrested last week after he allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint.

According to a release issued Friday by the ACSO, deputies were called last Monday (April 25th) to a location near Sequoia Marina after a woman reported that she had been robbed. When deputies arrived, a woman told them that she had been robbed at knifepoint and was able to provide deputies with a detailed description of the suspect.

The man, 36-year-old Jason Mullins, was located a short time later at TJ’s Markey on Park Lane and the victim identified him as the man who had robbed her. When deputies attempted to take Mullins into custody, he briefly resisted, according to the ACSO, but was soon cuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.

Deputies reported finding a knife and a set of brass knuckles on Mullins, as well as the victim’s money, which was retrieved and returned to her.

Mullins was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked on charges of felony theft, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest. As of this morning, he remained in custody on bonds totaling $31,500.