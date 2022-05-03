AC Historical Society hosting Saturday event at David Hall Cabins

Jim Harris

The Anderson County Historical Society will be hosting a special presentation on Saturday, May 7th beginning at 11 am at the David Hall Cabins in Claxton.

The guest speaker for Saturday’s event will be inventor, researcher, lecturer, and author Art Bohanan, who is also a certified latent fingerprint examiner trained in graveyard forensics.  His presentation is entitled “Who are you Walking On?” and will focus on how to locate unmarked graves with a tool that he himself invented and patented.  The presentation will be held in the Hall/Arnold Cemetery next to the historic cabins, which are some of the oldest structures in Anderson County. 

The David Hall Cabins are located at 830 Old Edgemoor Lane in Claxton and in the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to June 18th at 10:30 am.

