AC GOP to meet twice in May

The executive committee of the Anderson County Republican Party has changed the date of the regular May meeting to May 26th. They will meet at 7:00 pm at the Clinton Church of God at 635 Hillcrest Street in Clinton.

In addition, there will be a special called meeting on May 24th during which the executive committee will discuss financial support for candidates running in the August 4th election. Anyone is welcome to attend at 7:00 pm and the meeting will be held at the same location.