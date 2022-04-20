William “Cliff” Martin, age 86, of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 94 Views

William “Cliff” Martin, age 86, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Monday, April 18th, 2022. Cliff has been a resident of Clinton for most of his life. He was a member of Big Valley Church of God, and he enjoyed fishing and watching Nascar. Cliff will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful dad.

Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest C. and Uva Martin; his wife, Frances Louise Martin; and brother, Gillis Martin.

He is survived by his son, Howard C. Martin and wife Amy of Clinton, TN, Edward L. Martin and wife Jackie of Clinton, TN; brothers, Edwin Martin of Clinton, TN and Robert Martin of Clinton, TN; sister, Glendeane Tellman of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Russell Martin (Mikayla), Melinda Stagnolia (Tyler), Amber Byrge, Jacob Byrge, and Leah Byrge; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Martin, Raylan Martin, Stephanie Stagnolia, and Loki Stagnolia.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Carter officiating. A graveside service will be held at Clinch River Cemetery following the funeral service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston

Dessie B. Stewart, age 92, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022.  She was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.