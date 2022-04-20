William “Cliff” Martin, age 86, of Clinton

William “Cliff” Martin, age 86, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Monday, April 18th, 2022. Cliff has been a resident of Clinton for most of his life. He was a member of Big Valley Church of God, and he enjoyed fishing and watching Nascar. Cliff will be remembered as a loving husband and a wonderful dad.

Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest C. and Uva Martin; his wife, Frances Louise Martin; and brother, Gillis Martin.

He is survived by his son, Howard C. Martin and wife Amy of Clinton, TN, Edward L. Martin and wife Jackie of Clinton, TN; brothers, Edwin Martin of Clinton, TN and Robert Martin of Clinton, TN; sister, Glendeane Tellman of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Russell Martin (Mikayla), Melinda Stagnolia (Tyler), Amber Byrge, Jacob Byrge, and Leah Byrge; great-grandchildren, Jaxon Martin, Raylan Martin, Stephanie Stagnolia, and Loki Stagnolia.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Friday, April 22nd, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Roger Carter officiating. A graveside service will be held at Clinch River Cemetery following the funeral service.

Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.