UPF hits milestone

(NNSA press release) The Uranium Processing Facility (UPF) Project of the Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has reached a significant milestone with all buildings being fully enclosed, or “in the dry.”

“Achieving this milestone is a key accomplishment as UPF construction continues eliminating weather-related schedule risk allowing uninterrupted equipment and commodity installation,” said Bob Raines, NNSA Associate Administrator for Acquisition and Project Management in a press release announcing the milestone. “UPF is a vital part of modernizing our nuclear infrastructure to meet national security needs now and well into the future, and I am proud of what the team has accomplished.”

The UPF is being built through a series of seven subprojects. The first three, which prepared the site for construction, provided the necessary infrastructure to support construction, and commissioned a new electrical substation to support the UPF project and the Y-12 National Security Complex, were completed on time and under budget. The remaining four are underway.

The UPF Project supports NNSA’s Uranium Mission Strategy which ensures the long-term viability, safety, and security of enriched uranium capabilities in the United States. The complex, which includes the Main Process Building, the Salvage and Accountability Building, the Mechanical Electrical Building, and the Process Support Facilities, allows each facility to be constructed to the safety and security requirements for its function, promoting cost-saving opportunities in construction and equipment installation.