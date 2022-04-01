Unemployment falls in all 95 counties in February

(TDLWD/staff reports) Unemployment rates dropped in all 95 Tennessee counties in February, according to new data released by the state’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) on Thursday.

91 counties recorded a rate of less than 5% for February, while four counties had unemployment higher than 5%, but less than 10%, during the month.

Moore County had Tennessee’s lowest unemployment rate in February. At 1.8%, its rate dropped 0.4 of a percentage point from the January rate of 2.2%.

Williamson County had the state’s second-lowest rate for the month at 2%, down 0.2 of a percentage point.

Cocke County had the highest jobless rate for the month at 6.3%. While the county’s rate was the highest, its February number dropped 0.8 of a percentage point from January’s rate of 7.1%.

Lake County had the next highest rate at 5.8%, which was a 0.6 of a percentage point decrease from January’s rate of 6.4%.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate for February came in at 3.0%, down three-tenths of a point from January. Also falling by three-tenths of a point were unemployment rates in Knox County—which went from 2.8 to 2.5% in February—and Roane County, where the rate fell from 3.5 to 3.2%.

Campbell County was one of three in our immediate service area to see unemployment rates decline by four-tenths of a point between January and February. Campbell County’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 4.2% to begin the year, while both Morgan and Union counties saw jobless numbers fall from 3.7% in January to 3.3% last month.

When calculating county unemployment rates, seasonal impacts are not factored into the rates, while the statewide unemployment data is adjusted for those occurrences.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February was 3.4%, a 0.1 of a percentage point drop from January’s rate of 3.5%. The new figure came in 1.6 percentage points lower than the 2021 rate of 5%.

The United States unemployment rate also dropped slightly in February. The nationwide seasonally adjusted rate inched down by 0.2 of a percentage point to 3.8%. One year ago, the national jobless rate was 6.2%.

Analysis of the February county unemployment numbers for each county, including labor force estimates for areas across the state, can be found here.