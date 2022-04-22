Graphic by TDLWD

Unemployment falls in 92 TN counties in March

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 52 Views

Newly released unemployment data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed jobless numbers dropped in nearly every county in the state during March. Ninety-two of 95 counties had lower rates for the month, while the rates increased for two counties, and remained the same in one county.
The state of Tennessee now has 93 counties with unemployment rates below 5%, compared to 90 counties in February. One two counties in the state have an unemployment rate higher than 5%. 
Moore and Williamson counties had the lowest unemployment in March, each with rates of 1.9%.

With rates of 5.2%, Cocke and Perry counties saw the state’s highest jobless numbers in March.

Graphic by TDLWD

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell by a tenth of a point from 2.9% in February to 2.8% a month ago.

Campbell County saw a four-tenths of a point decline, going from 3.8% to 3.4% in March.

Knox County’s unemployment rate also went down slightly in March, falling from 2.5 to 2.4%.

Morgan County also saw a one-tenth of a point decrease in the unemployment rate in March, falling from 3.2% in February to 3.1%.

Roane County’s unemployment rate went down by .2, from 3.2% in February to an even 3.0% in March.

TDLWD has a complete analysis of the March county unemployment data available here.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

GSMNP to resume Vehicle-free Wednesdays May 4th

(GSMNP press release)  Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park invite the public to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.