Unemployment falls in 92 TN counties in March

Newly released unemployment data from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) showed jobless numbers dropped in nearly every county in the state during March. Ninety-two of 95 counties had lower rates for the month, while the rates increased for two counties, and remained the same in one county.

The state of Tennessee now has 93 counties with unemployment rates below 5%, compared to 90 counties in February. One two counties in the state have an unemployment rate higher than 5%.

Moore and Williamson counties had the lowest unemployment in March, each with rates of 1.9%.

With rates of 5.2%, Cocke and Perry counties saw the state’s highest jobless numbers in March.

Graphic by TDLWD

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell by a tenth of a point from 2.9% in February to 2.8% a month ago.

Campbell County saw a four-tenths of a point decline, going from 3.8% to 3.4% in March.

Knox County’s unemployment rate also went down slightly in March, falling from 2.5 to 2.4%.

Morgan County also saw a one-tenth of a point decrease in the unemployment rate in March, falling from 3.2% in February to 3.1%.

Roane County’s unemployment rate went down by .2, from 3.2% in February to an even 3.0% in March.

TDLWD has a complete analysis of the March county unemployment data available here.