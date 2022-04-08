Trevor Lee Jordan, age 23 of Norris

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 291 Views

Trevor Lee Jordan, age 23 of Norris, passed away unexpectedly from an automobile accident on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.  He was born in Knoxville, TN on January 5, 1999, to Spartacus Jordan and Rhoda Gail Fugate. Trevor was a member of the Norris First Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by mother, Rhoda Gail Fugate.
Survived by:
Parents……..Spartacus and Angela Jordan
Siblings………Joshua Jeffries, Jesse Jordan, Jesse Jeffries, Jahmyla Jeffries and Jaylin Jeffries
Girl Friend….Kricket Turner
A host of other family and friends.
Trevor’s family will receive his friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Norris First Baptist Church from 3:00-5:00 pm with a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Isaiah House 117 in Anderson County at www.facebook.com/isaiah117houseandersoncounty or 423-518-3760 ext 607 www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

James “Jimmy” Ray Ellis, age 71, of Clinton

James “Jimmy” Ray Ellis, age 71, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.