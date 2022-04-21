‘Touch a Truck’ May 7 in Clinton

The community is invited to come out to Jaycee Park on May 7th from 10 am to 2 pm to view and touch the city of Clinton’s Police, Fire, Public Works, and Recreation Department vehicles. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the County EMS are also slated to participate. Attendees can get behind the wheel of a City fire truck, police cruiser, various pieces of construction equipment, and more, including the possibility of a Knox County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Kona Ice and CUB have committed to set up! In its announcement, the city says that more vehicles will be announced soon.

Keep up to date with the latest announcements from the city by following this link to the Facebook post about the May 7th event.