Today is the FINAL day of early voting

Jim Harris 34 mins ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

Today is the final day to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, 377 people voted, establishing a new single-day high for the second day in a row.  365 people voted in the crowded Republican primary while 12 participated in the vacant Democratic ballot exercise.

Through 13 days of early voting, of the 3317 people who have voted, all but 107 did so in the Republican primary.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville until 6 pm tonight.

For more information, including sample ballots, voting precinct locations, and more, visit www.acelect.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

April Meyers chosen to helm Clinton Middle School

The Anderson County School District has announced that April Meyers has been selected as the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.