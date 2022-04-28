Today is the FINAL day of early voting

Today is the final day to vote early ahead of Tuesday’s primary election in Tennessee.

On Wednesday, 377 people voted, establishing a new single-day high for the second day in a row. 365 people voted in the crowded Republican primary while 12 participated in the vacant Democratic ballot exercise.

Through 13 days of early voting, of the 3317 people who have voted, all but 107 did so in the Republican primary.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville until 6 pm tonight.

For more information, including sample ballots, voting precinct locations, and more, visit www.acelect.com.