Time running out to vote early in primary

Jim Harris 10 hours ago

Early voting for the May 3rd primaries ends on Thursday, April 28th.

Tuesday’s voter turnout in Anderson County of 358 represented the most ballots cast in a single day since the start of this early voting cycle.  Of those who turned out to the polls, 341 of them did so in the Republican primary, while 17 participated in the Democratic primary.

At the close of the polls on Tuesday, 2940 Anderson Countians had voted, with 2833 in the Republican primary and 107 in the Democratic.

You can vote early in Anderson County at the Fair Association Building in Clinton, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge, and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center through Thursday, April 28th, from 10 am to 6 pm.

For more information, including sample ballots, voting precinct locations, and more, visit www.acelect.com

