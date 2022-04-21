THP: Two people killed in Wednesday crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a two-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Anderson County left two people dead.

The THP says that the crash happened at around 2 pm at the intersection of Norris Freeway and Hinds Creek Road.  According to the initial fatality report, troopers say that a Dodge Ram pickup had been headed north on Norris Freeway when the driver of a Chevrolet Sonic identified as 50-year-old Cynthia Earley of Heiskell attempted to make a left turn onto the road from Hinds Creek.  The report indicates that she did not yield to the oncoming pickup, which struck the car, causing it to spin and killing both Cynthia Earley and her passenger, 52-year-old Larry Earley of Heiskell.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The intersection was shut down for several hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared.

