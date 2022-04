The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a 13-year-old girl was struck by a pickup while trying to cross Edgemoor Road in Claxton on Saturday night.

The girl reportedly ran into the path of an oncoming pickup driven by a Knoxville man, who was not able to avoid striking her. The teen was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what were described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

No charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the pickup.