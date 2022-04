The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a woman died Tuesday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle in Oliver Springs.

The THP says that, just before 5:15 pm Tuesday, 67-year-old Debra White tried to cross Knoxville Highway when she was struck by a westbound Chevy Silverado. White died from her injuries while the driver of the pickup was not injured.

The THP report indicates that no charges are expected to be filed in connection to the accident.