Terrance Paul Brashears “Bo,” age 71 of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1951 in Oliver Springs.

Terrance served with the United States Army in Korea. He worked for the Union Local 818 and was a member of the VFW Post 4782. He enjoyed watching Charles Stanley, westerns, and war movies on television. Terrance also was an avid reader and loved yard sales and flea markets. Anyone who met Terrance instantly loved him and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. Brashears and Alta Lee Tucker Brashears; sister-in-law, Maralee Brashears.

Although he did not have biological children, no one loved their father more than the children he raised, Tara Brashears Daniels, Michael Brashears, Timmy Paul Fisher, and Nikki Edwards. he is also survived by brothers, Eddie Brashears; Floyd Hooks and Archie Tucker who were like brothers to him; sisters, Connie Fisher, Becky Bolling, Judy Lawson (aka Kelsey Lou); proud OPA to, Isaiah Bell, Alyssa Bell, Thomas Daniels, Matthew Edwards, Sera Daniels, Mason Edwards, Landen Bell, Michael Brashears, and Phenix Bell; great-grandchild, Easton Bell; special niece, Gina Bolling Evans and her two sons, Tucker and Cameron; special nephews, Brian Brashears, Gene Daniels, Levi Brashears and his sons, Oakley and Tavin Brashears; special friend, Sheila Patterson. He also had many cousins that he loved dearly.

