TDOT announces no roadwork over Easter weekend

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will suspend all interstate construction work on Easter weekend in anticipation of increased holiday travel. 

TDOT crews and contractors will stop all road construction work that requires lane closures beginning Thursday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. through Monday, April 18 at 6:00 a.m. This will provide maximum roadway capacity to motorists expected to travel across the state this holiday weekend. 

Motorists will still encounter some long-term lane closures on construction projects that will remain in place. While lane closure activity will be stopped, some workers may be on-site in construction zones, and reduced speed limits will still be in effect. Motorists are urged to adhere to all posted speed limits, especially in work zones, for their safety. Slower speeds are necessary in work zones due to the temporary layout of the roadway and will be enforced. 

Do your part to keep yourself and TDOT road workers safe – set your GPS in advance and Know BEFORE You Go, secure your phone in a Hands-Free device, and Work With Us by moving over and slowing down when you see vehicles with flashing lights.  

