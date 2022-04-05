TDOC, American Job Center holding another ‘One-Stop Re-Entry Shop’

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) Knoxville Community Resource Center (CRC) is teaming up with the American Job Center to host another ‘One-Stop Re-Entry Shop’ for justice-involved individuals in Knoxville and its surrounding communities.

The event, taking place at the American Job Center this Thursday, April 7 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, is aimed at helping those recently released from jail or prison make contact with the resources necessary for their success after their incarceration, including educational assistance, ID assistance, financial planning, housing, and legal guidance.

“Re-entry for justice-involved individuals can be confusing and difficult,” Correctional Counselor and Offender Workforce Development Specialist Staci Golloway said. “Providing them opportunities to access these vital resources in one location can help them clear the hurdles to success.”

All individuals with a criminal background who are searching for assistance with housing, education, employment, healthcare, legal, or identification are encouraged to attend.

WHAT: One-Stop Re-Entry Shop

WHEN: April 7, 2022, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: 2700 Middlebrook Pike Ste. 100, Knoxville, TN 37921