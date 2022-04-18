TCAP assessments set to begin for 2022 Spring cycle

Tennessee’s 2021-22 Spring Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing window will begin on Monday, April 18th, and close on Friday, May 6th.

Students in schools across the state will be tested in general education subject areas—including English language arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies— to collect what the state Department of Education calls “valuable data to inform strategic decision-making on how to best support Tennessee students.”

The annual TCAP assessments serve multiple purposes for the state, including:

Providing feedback about students’ academic progress and how it aligns with grade-level expectations

Giving families and teachers a high-level perspective about how a student is progressing compared to peers across the district and state, including a student’s strengths and growth opportunities

Building confidence and transparency about students’ readiness for postsecondary and the workforce among Tennessee colleges, universities, and employers

Helping educators strengthen instruction and reflect on their practice

Highlighting exemplar districts and schools to learn from across the state

TCAP includes assessments for English language arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies for grades 3-8, high school end-of-course (EOC) exams in English I and II, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Integrated Math I, II, and III; Biology, and U.S. History. TCAP also includes the TCAP-Alternate Assessment for students with disabilities, and the optional TCAP Grade 2 Assessment in math and ELA.