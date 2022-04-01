Larry Chambers (TBI)

TBI: Two indicted after woman dies in crossfire

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 109 Views

The TBI says that an investigation by its agents and detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two men in connection to a shooting death that occurred in October.

(TBI) Harley Holicki

According to a press release, on October 25th, the TBI was called in by 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler to assist Scott County authorities in their investigation into the shooting death of 36-year-old Crystal Chambers at a home in Pioneer.  The TBI says that during the course of the investigation, they determined that Crystal Chambers had gotten caught in the crossfire when her father, 59-year-old Larry Chamber, and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Harley Holicki, began shooting at one another.

On Thursday, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Larry Chambers and Harley Holicki with one count each of Reckless Homicide. Both were arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on $25,000 bonds.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Mosaic Festival coming to Historic Downtown Clinton April 9th

(Historic Downtown Clinton press release)  Historic Downtown Clinton’s Mosaic Festival will be held on Saturday, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.