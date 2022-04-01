TBI: Two indicted after woman dies in crossfire

The TBI says that an investigation by its agents and detectives with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of two men in connection to a shooting death that occurred in October.

(TBI) Harley Holicki

According to a press release, on October 25th, the TBI was called in by 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler to assist Scott County authorities in their investigation into the shooting death of 36-year-old Crystal Chambers at a home in Pioneer. The TBI says that during the course of the investigation, they determined that Crystal Chambers had gotten caught in the crossfire when her father, 59-year-old Larry Chamber, and her 36-year-old boyfriend, Harley Holicki, began shooting at one another.

On Thursday, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging both Larry Chambers and Harley Holicki with one count each of Reckless Homicide. Both were arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on $25,000 bonds.