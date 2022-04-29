TBI releases annual ‘Crime on Campus’ report

(TBI press release)  Thursday, the TBI released its annual ‘Crime on Campus’ publication, detailing the volume and nature of crime on Tennessee’s college and university campuses. 

The report compiles data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident-Based Reporting System (TIBRS). Among the report’s findings: 

  • Crime reported as having occurred on Tennessee college and university campuses decreased 4% from 2020 to 2021 and decreased 32.5% overall since 2018.
  • In 2021, Larceny/Theft offenses accounted for 28.5% of reported offenses.
  • Assault offenses reported on college and university campuses increased 18.7% year-to-year, from 412 incidents in 2020 to 489 in 2021.
  • Reported Drug/Narcotic violations decreased by 14.7% from 2020 to 2021. 

“This report will hopefully assist law enforcement, institution administrators, and government officials in planning their efforts to fight crime and continue to create an awareness that crime exists as a threat in our communities,” said TBI Director David Rausch. “The threats to society by criminal activity must be addressed by efforts from all law-abiding citizens, as well as law enforcement agencies.”

In accordance with federal guidelines, the TBI strongly discourages the use of its published crime data to compare one entity or jurisdiction to another. It is far more appropriate, in the TBI’s assessment to compare an entity’s statistics over time. 

The full report is available for review on the TBI’s website, at www.tbi.pub/reports.

