TBI investigating shooting in Knox that involved ACSO deputies, Jellico officer

The TBI is investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred late Thursday night in Knox County.

The TBI says its preliminary information indicates that at around 11:30 pm Thursday, a Jellico police officer joined a pursuit that had begun in Kentucky on I-75. The pursuit continued south on the interstate into Anderson County, where Sheriff’s deputies joined in. The pursuit came to an abrupt end just south of the Raccoon Valley Road exit when the driver lost control and crashed.

The TBI says that as officers approached the crashed vehicle, “for reasons still under investigation,” they fired their weapons, with at least one round striking the suspect. The man, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident, and we will update you as developments warrant.

As the crash and the shooting occurred in Knox County, 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen requested the TBI’s involvement in the investigation.

The incident involved the Jellico Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Preliminary information indicates that just before 11:30 p.m., an officer with the Jellico Police Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Whitley County, Kentucky. The pursuit continued southbound on Interstate 75, crossing into Anderson County. The Jellico officer and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and crashed just passed the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County. Upon approaching the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, officers fired shots, striking the driver. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.