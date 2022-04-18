TBI IDs man killed in officer-involved shooting

The TBI has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting that occurred late Thursday night in Knox County.

As we reported on Friday, the TBI says its preliminary information indicates that late Thursday night, a Jellico police officer took over a pursuit that had begun in Kentucky on I-75.  The pursuit continued south on the interstate into Anderson County, where Sheriff’s deputies joined in, and came to an abrupt end just south of the Raccoon Valley Road exit in Knox County when the driver lost control and crashed.

The TBI says that as officers approached the crashed vehicle, “for reasons still under investigation,” they fired their weapons, with at least one round striking the suspect.  The man, who has been identified as 51-year-old Paul Derrick Moss II of Lexington, Kentucky, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident, and we will update you as developments warrant. 

As the crash occurred in Knox County, 6th District Attorney General Charme Allen requested the TBI’s involvement in the investigation.

