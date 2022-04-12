Steve Pyatt, community leader and basketball official, passes away

Local insurance agent and basketball official Steve Pyatt passed away Sunday at the age of 65 following complications after heart surgery.

Mr. Pyatt founded the insurance company that bore his name in 1985, but also served as a volunteer with the Clinton Fire Department for 45 years, treasurer for the Clinton City Fireman’s Association, and served on both the Anderson County Industrial Board and the Anderson County Emergency Communication District.

As his obituary states, his “true passion in life was refereeing basketball which began at age 12 and continued through March of 2022. Steve rose to the top [of the profession], calling Division I [games] which included numerous trips to the NCAA Tournaments.”

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Wednesday, April 13th at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral services are planned for Thursday morning.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717.

We join with the rest of the community in sending thoughts, prayers, and best wishes to Steve Pyatt’s family and friends.

