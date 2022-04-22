State organizations to honor crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

The Board of Parole (BOP), Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), and Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are hosting local events next week to honor crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 24-30. At each event, they’re also recognizing victim advocates for their work.

The sponsoring agencies will host events in Nashville, Chattanooga, and Memphis next week:

Monday, April 25 – Tree planting ceremony in Nashville at 10 a.m. CDT at Tennessee State Library and Archives (1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North).

Wednesday, April 27- Dove release in Chattanooga at 11 a.m. EDT at Chest Frost Park (2277 Gold Point North, Hixson, TN 37343).

Friday, April 29 – Lantern release in Memphis at 2 p.m. CDT at Shelby County Office of Re-Entry (1362 Mississippi Blvd., Memphis, TN 38106).

“We look forward to hosting these events in person again to help raise awareness of local resources available to victims and renew our commitment to serve victims of crime,” said Parole Board Chairman Richard Montgomery.

TDOC Interim Commissioner added Lisa Helton, “The Tennessee Department of Correction is committed to ensuring a safer Tennessee for all families. Through recognized principles and evidence-based practices, our focus remains on reducing the risk of repeat criminal behavior, recidivism, and future victimization.”

The theme of this year’s NCVRW — Rights, access, equity, for all victims— underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing, victims’ rights, expanding access to services, and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

Learn more about National Crime Victims’ Rights Week at National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 24–30, 2022 (ojp.gov).