State officials celebrate new Knoxville THP PHQ

(TDSHS/THP press release) Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Colonel Matt Perry announced the opening of a new THP Knoxville district headquarters, located at 1755 Neals Commerce Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee 37914. The previous THP Knoxville district headquarters on Kingston Pike opened in 1966 and closed in 2022 after serving the Knoxville community for 56 years. As the role of state troopers and their service to their community evolved, the previous headquarters on Kingston Pike did not provide the capacity nor the efficiency required to ensure THP served the community to the highest standards.

“We would not be standing here today if it were not for the vision, hard work, dedication, planning and persistence of several people and agencies,” said Commissioner Jeff Long. “I want to thank and recognize the Tennessee Department of General Services, the architects, and the contractors who worked tirelessly to bring us this beautiful new headquarters. Lastly, I want to thank former Governor Bill Haslam, Governor Bill Lee, and the Tennessee General Assembly for their unwavering support of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. This building will serve the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the community well for years to come,” added Commissioner Long.

“The Department selected this particular property for its new district headquarters location because it was best-suited to accommodate executive leadership’s strategic plan for future goals and initiatives,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “This location provides quick access to Interstate 40, which is highly beneficial to the THP. It also allows THP to maintain a close working relationship with our partners in law enforcement and TDOT in the Knox County area,” added Colonel Perry.

The new THP Knoxville district headquarters is the second THP district headquarters that has opened in less than a year. In April 2021, THP opened its new Jackson headquarters in Madison County. Across Tennessee, THP has eight district headquarters.