State Capitol to be lit in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

(OCJP press release)  Tennessee’s historic state capitol will be silhouetted in blue-green lighting this weekend to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The teal lighting will be featured Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3, the first three days of the national observation in April.  

“Sadly, the latest data show that three-fourths of sexual assaults in Tennessee were not committed by random strangers but by someone known to the victim,” Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “Additionally, almost one in five sexual assault cases involves a family member. So, it’s critically important that people know there is help available to survive the physical and emotional scars left by sexual assault crimes no matter the situation.” 

The OCJP provides federal funding to 22 agencies serving survivors of sexual assault across Tennessee, recently helping Nashville’s Sexual Assault Center launch a statewide hotline. Launched in 2020, the hotline now averages 200 calls a month. Their support is available at 866-811-7473. Text chat is also available at www.believehealrise.org.   

More information about National Sexual Assault Awareness Month can be found on the National Sexual Violence Resource Center website here: https://www.nsvrc.org/saam.

OCJP functions as a strategic planning agency that secures, distributes and manages federal and state grant funds for Tennessee. While collaborating with other public and non-profit agencies, OCJP utilizes these grant monies to support innovative projects statewide in efforts to reduce criminal activity, provide services for victims of crime and promote overall enhancement of the criminal justice system in Tennessee.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, call 866-811-7473 or text chat with someone at www.believehealrise.org.

