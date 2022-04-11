Special Saturday Easter service at Valley View

Valley View Missionary Baptist Church will hold a special Easter Service on Saturday, April 16th at 7 pm.
The church is located at 604 Old Dutch Valley Road in Clinton, and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend!
