Smokies Trot 5K, 1 Mile Fun Run returns to Smokies Stadium in June

Jim Harris 3 hours ago

(Tennessee Smokies press release)  The Tennessee Smokies have announced the team will host its Smokies Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at Smokies Stadium on June 18, 2022, at 8:00 am. Early packet pick-up will take place on June 17, 2022, from 4:00 pm-7:00 pm inside The Batter’s Box Bar + Grill.

The Smokies Trot 5K will begin at Smokies Stadium, continue onto roads surrounding the stadium, and finish with runners rounding the bases and crossing home plate.  

Registration for the race will open at 9:00 am on April 1 and will be $30. The registration fee will increase closer to the event. The fee for the 1 Mile Fun Run will be $25. Participants may register in teams or individually. Registrants will receive a Smokies Trot 5K t-shirt and a field-level ticket voucher good for any June 2022 Smokies home game. 

Age groups for the event will include 16U male, 16U female, 17-29 male, 17-29 female, 30-39 male, 30-39 female, 40-49 male, 40-49 female, 50-59 male, 50-59 female, 60+ male, and 60+ female. 

The top three overall male and female winners will receive a custom Tennessee Smokies full-size wood baseball bat. Age group winners in the 5K will receive a Smokies Trot medal. 

During and after the event, beer and concessions will be available for purchase. 

For full details on the Smokies Trot 5K please visit smokiesbaseball.com/smokiestrot5K. To register for the race, please go to https://runsignup.com/Race/TN/Kodak/SmokiesTrot5k . Please direct any questions to mmessick@smokiesbaseball.com.

The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at smokiesbaseball.com, or by calling the Smokies Ticket Office at 865-286-2300.

