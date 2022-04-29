Smokies top Lookouts, 10-5

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (10-7) defeated the Chattanooga Lookouts (10-8) by a score of 10-5 on Thursday night. The win propels them to a 2-1 series lead in this week’s six-game series.

The Lookouts got out to a hot start scoring a run off of a double from TJ Hopkins, the first time this series the Lookouts scored the first runs of the game.

The Smokies answered back in the 2nd, scoring two runs and taking the lead back thanks to an RBI triple off the bat of Levi Jordan. It was Jordan’s first swing since returning to the Smokies yesterday from Iowa (AAA). He had 20 RBIs in 32 games with Tennessee in 2021.

An Isiah Gillam home run tied the game at two runs apiece, however, the Smokies came backfiring on Chattanooga starter Brandon Williamson (L, 1-1). They scored two runs in the 3rd and three-run in the 4th using key home runs by Chase Strumpf and Bryce Ball. Ball had a nice day at the plate with his first homer as a member of the Smokies, as well as tallying another single.

Smokies starter Ryan Jensen was able to record five strikeouts in just 2.1 innings pitched. Dalton Stambaugh (W 1-0) came in relief in his AA debut and was able to record a win. He went 2.2 innings and only allowed 2 hits.

Tomorrow the Smokies take on the Lookouts for game four of this six-game series as RHP Riley Thompson (0-0, 6.00 ERA) for the Smokies will be taking on LHP Connor Curlis (1-0, 6.43) for the Lookouts. The Smokies have three more games in Chattanooga against the Lookouts before traveling to Birmingham for a six-game series against the Barons to finish out a 12-game road stretch.