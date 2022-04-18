Smokies’ series finale in Montgomery rained out, Trash Pandas in town Tuesday

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (5-3) and Montgomery Biscuits (4-4) were rained out on Easter Sunday due to unplayable field conditions at Riverwalk Stadium. No immediate makeup date was announced. The Smokies win the series 3-2 and close their first road trip of the year with back-to-back wins. Tennessee is currently tied for first place in the Southern League North with Rocket City.

The Smokies’ bullpen was fantastic all week and, entering Sunday, the staff led the Southern League with 91 strikeouts. All five of the Smokies’ wins on the mound have been collected by a reliever.

The series began with a 4-3 Tennessee win on Tuesday night behind home runs from Chase Strumpf and Yonathan Perlaza. After falling 7-3 on Wednesday and 5-2 on Thursday, the Smokies rallied back for two-consecutive victories.

Friday, Tennessee went to extra innings for the first time this year and outlasted Montgomery 3-2 in 10 innings. It was the bullpen’s strongest performance of the season as Brandon Hughes, Dauris Valdez, Bryan Hudson and Scott Kobos combined for seven scoreless innings in relief.

The Smokies clinched their third win of the week Saturday following nearly a three-hour rain delay to begin the night. Big games from Christopher Morel and Luis Vazquez offensively powered Tennessee to a 5-2 win.

Tennessee and Montgomery are slated for one more series this season, May 10-15 at Smokies Stadium.

The Smokies return home Tuesday, April 19th for a six-game home stand against the Rocket City Trash Pandas.