Smokies rally with six in the 8th to take out Trash Pandas, 10-7

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (6-4) rallied in the eighth inning to defeat the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-4) 10-7 Wednesday at Smokies Stadium in the second game of their series. The Smokies surrendered four runs in the seventh inning but scored six times in the eighth to clinch their first come-from-behind win of the year.

The Smokies batted around in the eighth en route to scoring their most runs in an inning this season (6). Nelson Velazquez started the rally with an RBI double and first baseman Nelson Maldonado singled in a run that brought the Smokies within one.

Bryce Windham drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, and the next batter, Luis Vazquez, put Tennessee on top for good with a two-RBI single, his first hit of the weekend. The Smokies’ 10 runs were the most they have scored in a single game this season.

The Smokies jumped on the reigning Southern League Pitcher of the Week Brett Kerry in the first inning. Six days after striking out 12 in five innings against Pensacola, Kerry proved he was mortal, as he allowed a two-run home run to Nelson Velazquez, the first of two long balls Velazquez hit off Kerry. The Tennessee right fielder went 4-for-4 with a pair of two-run home runs, five RBIs, two doubles and an intentional walk.

Tennessee starter Anderson Espinoza took a no-decision after working four innings of two-run ball, striking out a season-high seven batters.

The Smokies and the Trash Pandas will play the third game of their series Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET when the Smokies send Cam Sanders (0-1, 7.71 ERA) to the mound against Rocket City’s Brent Killam (1-0, 3.38 ERA).