Smokies drop second straight at Montgomery, 5-2

(Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (3-3) fell 5-2 to the Montgomery Biscuits (4-2) Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery.

The Biscuits jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning and never relinquished it. After a bases-loaded walk scored a run, Jordan Qsar roped a three-RBI triple and opened up the scoring for Montgomery. Four runs is the most the Smokies have allowed in an inning this season.

Tennessee scored its first run in the fifth inning. Nelson Maldonado kept his scorching start to the season alive with a leadoff double. Later, an RBI double from Harrison Wenson drove the run in. It was Wenson’s first extra-base hit of the season, which made it a 4-1 game.

In the ninth, the Smokies’ Nelson Velazquez hit a towering leadoff solo home run out of Riverwalk Stadium. It made it a 5-2 game but was the last Tennessee run of the contest. Thursday night marks the first time in 2022 the Smokies have been dealt back-to-back losses.

The Smokies’ bullpen was terrific in relief. Blake Whitney fired 4.1 scoreless innings and struck out six without issuing a walk. Eury Ramos followed suit with two scoreless innings of his own and struck out two. Smokies starter Cam Sanders (0-1) donned the loss while Montgomery’s Taj Bradley (1-0) picked up the win.

Game four of the six-game series between the Smokies and Biscuits is Friday night at 7:35 p.m. ET. Tennessee’s Ryan Jensen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season and faces Montgomery’s Jayden Muray (0-0, 3.00 ERA).