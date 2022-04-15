Smokies drop second straight at Montgomery, 5-2

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Local Sports Leave a comment 10 Views

(Tennessee Smokies PR)  The Tennessee Smokies (3-3) fell 5-2 to the Montgomery Biscuits (4-2) Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery. 

The Biscuits jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning and never relinquished it. After a bases-loaded walk scored a run, Jordan Qsar roped a three-RBI triple and opened up the scoring for Montgomery. Four runs is the most the Smokies have allowed in an inning this season. 

Tennessee scored its first run in the fifth inning. Nelson Maldonado kept his scorching start to the season alive with a leadoff double. Later, an RBI double from Harrison Wenson drove the run in. It was Wenson’s first extra-base hit of the season, which made it a 4-1 game. 

In the ninth, the Smokies’ Nelson Velazquez hit a towering leadoff solo home run out of Riverwalk Stadium. It made it a 5-2 game but was the last Tennessee run of the contest. Thursday night marks the first time in 2022 the Smokies have been dealt back-to-back losses. 

The Smokies’ bullpen was terrific in relief. Blake Whitney fired 4.1 scoreless innings and struck out six without issuing a walk. Eury Ramos followed suit with two scoreless innings of his own and struck out two. Smokies starter Cam Sanders (0-1) donned the loss while Montgomery’s Taj Bradley (1-0) picked up the win. 

Game four of the six-game series between the Smokies and Biscuits is Friday night at 7:35 p.m. ET. Tennessee’s Ryan Jensen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his second start of the season and faces Montgomery’s Jayden Muray (0-0, 3.00 ERA).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Hite tapped as next top football Hawk

Clinton Middle School announced Tuesday that they have hired Justin Hite to be the Hawks’ …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.