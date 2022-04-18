Sherman Allen Whittenbarger, age 84, of Oakdale

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 23 Views

Sherman Allen Whittenbarger, age 84, of Oakdale passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.  He was born January 12, 1938, in Harriman and a graduate of South Harriman High School class of ‘57.  He was a member of Red Bank Church. Sherman worked at Combustion Engineering in Chattanooga for 35 years. He enjoyed life and being with people.  Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Frances Vann Whittenbarger; brother, Donnie Whittenbarger; sister, Geneva McCullough.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 63 years              Velia Marie Brown Whittenbarger of Chattanooga

Sons                               Freddy Allen Whittenbarger & wife, Tammy of Chattanooga

                                      Teddy Whittenbarger of Chattanooga

Daughter                        Carol Lyn Whittenbarger of Chattanooga

Grandchildren                Shea Ann Wesson and Thomas Wesson

Brothers                         Thomas Whittenbarger & wife, Nadine of Maryville

                                      Jim Whittenbarger & wife, Marsha of Kingston

                                      Stanley Whittenbarger & wife, Jessie of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

No service arrangements will be made at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:30 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, and cats Oliver, Bow and Libby.

Check Also

Calvin M. Trew, age 67, of Rockwood

Calvin M. Trew, age 67, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Roane …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2022 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.