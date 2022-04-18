Sherman Allen Whittenbarger, age 84, of Oakdale passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. He was born January 12, 1938, in Harriman and a graduate of South Harriman High School class of ‘57. He was a member of Red Bank Church. Sherman worked at Combustion Engineering in Chattanooga for 35 years. He enjoyed life and being with people. Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond & Frances Vann Whittenbarger; brother, Donnie Whittenbarger; sister, Geneva McCullough.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 63 years Velia Marie Brown Whittenbarger of Chattanooga

Sons Freddy Allen Whittenbarger & wife, Tammy of Chattanooga

Teddy Whittenbarger of Chattanooga

Daughter Carol Lyn Whittenbarger of Chattanooga

Grandchildren Shea Ann Wesson and Thomas Wesson

Brothers Thomas Whittenbarger & wife, Nadine of Maryville

Jim Whittenbarger & wife, Marsha of Kingston

Stanley Whittenbarger & wife, Jessie of Kingston

A host of extended family and friends

No service arrangements will be made at this time.