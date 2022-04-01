Secretary of State reminds victims of abuse about ‘Safe at Home’ program

(Secretary of State press release) At the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages anyone who has experienced sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or domestic abuse to protect themselves with the Safe at Home address confidentiality program.

“Safe at Home is helping hundreds of individuals and families protect themselves from becoming victims again by keeping their home address from becoming public record,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage Tennesseans of any age or gender who have experienced sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking or domestic abuse to sign up for this free program.”

Safe at Home prevents abusers from locating their victims through public records by providing approved applicants a substitute address that may be used for legal purposes, including voter registration and government services such as a driver’s license and access to assistance programs.

Under current Tennessee law, most state and local government records are available for public review. These public records, which include home addresses and other identifying information, can make it easy for abusers to track and find their victims.

Safe at Home participants are issued a substitute address they can use anytime they interact with state and local government or anyone who could potentially make their home address part of the public record. This substitute address can be used by anyone in the household including children, elderly parents and new spouses.

“The program was like a light at the end of the tunnel. When I read the information and found out how important and how necessary this step would be to stay safe from my abuser, my stalker, I wanted to get enrolled, to get more information right away,” said Safe at Home participant Danette Mahabeer.

The first step to enroll in the Safe at Home program is to complete an application with a partnering agency in your community. Safe at Home has partner agencies serving all 95 counties in Tennessee. Each partner agency has certified application assistants to guide participants through enrollment.

Safe at Home partner agencies include state and local agencies and nonprofit organizations that provide counseling and shelter services to victims of domestic abuse and other crimes. A list of partnering agencies is available at SafeAtHomeTN.com.

For more information about the Safe at Home program, participant eligibility or becoming a partner agency, visit SafeAtHomeTN.com or call 615-253-3043.