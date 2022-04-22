Secret City Improv Festival set for year 2 in Oak Ridge

The second annual Secret City Improv Festival is set for September 30 and October 1, 2022, at The Historic Grove Theatre in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The festival consists of improv workshops and multiple shows featuring improv troupes from across the country.

Last year’s Secret City Improv Festival had 14 troupes including the long-running Einstein Simplified, from Knoxville; unique troupes like Magical Lying Hour from Houston, Texas; and the Oak Ridge High School Masquers improv troupe, Atomic Acts. The inaugural Slayden Cup Improv Tournament had 8 troupes battling it out. Vibe Check from Atlanta, Georgia took home the 2021 prize.

This year’s Secret City Festival will also feature troupes performing a wide variety of improv styles. The selection committee is currently accepting submissions. The deadline to apply is July 1, 2022. Selected troupes will be notified by August 8, 2022.

More information can be found at www.secretcityimprovfest.com, and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.