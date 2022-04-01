RSCC: Honors Forum returns to campus April 12

(RSCC press release) Held virtually for the last two years, Roane State’s annual Honors Program Forum and Banquet will return to an in-person format on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The event will feature presentations from the community college’s honors students explaining projects they’ve been working on this school year.

The free event will be held from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. ET in the student lounge on the Roane County Campus.

In explaining their projects, students can create a visual display, offer a computer presentation or talk about their ventures. Honors students in attendance will receive a special pin and certificate.

Medallions will also be presented to all honors students during May graduation ceremonies, and their diplomas will include the honors designation.

Roane State faculty and staff are encouraged to attend the event, but are asked to RSVP by April 5th.

Additional information on Roane State’s Honors Program is available online at roanestate.edu/honorsprogram.